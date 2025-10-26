Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas starrer 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' teaser out

(Dunya News) - Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan are set to dazzle audiences with their on-screen pairing in upcoming drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

The first teaser for the highly anticipated drama premiered on YouTube channel on October 25.

The teaser gave fans a glimpse of the chemistry between the young stars.

Clocking in at one minute and eighteen seconds, it captures Bilal Abbas Khan in a charming yet comical role.

Throughout the teaser, he tries to convince Hania and her father to accept their marriage proposal.

In the promo, Hania is seen attempting to resist his advances.

She portrays a character determined to avoid the spoiled and stuck-up suitor pursuing her relentlessly.

Bilal’s character later appears, praising himself in front of the father, claiming he has changed.

The teaser suggests a unique storyline that combines humour, romance, and character growth.

The drama also features veteran actor Alyy Khan alongside other notable talents such as Adnan Jaffar, adding depth to the cast.

Fans immediately flooded social media with reactions, expressing excitement and admiration for the leads.

One fan commented: “This is going to be fun and intenseeee!!!! So ready for it!!!”

Another wrote: “Woke up and found the treat of the day!! This couple is gonna slay, I’m sure.”

Praise for Bilal’s appearance was common, with one fan adding: “Bilal Abbas looks insanely handsome.”

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is written by Radain Shah, directed by Mussadiq Malek, and produced by Six Sigma Plus.

It is one of the most-awaited drama releases of 2025.

Bilal Abbas Khan, who last impressed audiences with his performance in Ishq Murshid, is expected to deliver another memorable performance.

Hania Aamir, fresh from the success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, where she charmed viewers as Sharjeena, is equally anticipated to shine.

Fans have expressed particular excitement over the dynamic between the two leads, with one enthusiast noting:

“They are going to be a superhit couple.”