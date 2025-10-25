Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for role in 'Main Hoon Na', dies at 74

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - Veteran Indian actor Satish Shah, who played the iconic professor known for spitting while speaking in the Bollywood blockbuster 'Main Hoon Na', has passed away.

According to foreign media reports, the 74-year-old actor had been suffering from kidney-related illness for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Reports further suggest that the actor had recently undergone a kidney transplant; however, he passed away today in Mumbai.

Confirming the news, the actor’s manager said that Satish Shah’s body is currently at the hospital, and his last rites will be performed tomorrow (Sunday).

