Saba Qamar says portraying rape survivor affected her mental health

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has said that playing the role of a rape survivor deeply shook her mental health.

The acclaimed actress portrayed a woman in a drama who becomes a victim of sexual assault.

In her Instagram story, Saba Qamar shared that the intensity and emotional weight of the role left her shaken. “It’s not easy to shoot such scenes repeatedly — each time, you have to relive the same pain, fear, and heartbreak,” she wrote.

She further said that the experience took a heavy toll on both her mind and body. “Now, I am focusing on healing and restoring my peace of mind. I keep reminding myself that I am strong and I will be okay,” she added.

Saba Qamar also thanked fellow actors Shamoon Abbasi, Nadia Khan, and Atiqa Odho for appreciating her performance during a show, saying that acknowledgment from colleagues is the greatest reward for an artist.

Saba Qamar played the character of Sehar in the drama – a woman who becomes a victim of her boss’s lust and fights a difficult battle for justice, facing societal pressures, strained relationships, and the complexities of the legal system.

