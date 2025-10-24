Amar Khan faces backlash for bold outfit at Diwali celebration

Amar Khan criticized online for wearing a bold red saree during Diwali celebrations, with users calling her outfit inappropriate.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani showbiz actress Amar Khan is facing severe criticism on social media for her bold dressing during Diwali celebrations.

As in previous years, members of the entertainment industry joined their Hindu colleagues in celebrating the festival, sharing pictures from the occasion on social media. These photos, showing celebrities with bindis on their foreheads while celebrating Diwali, were seen as a gesture of love and solidarity with their Hindu colleagues.

However, several actresses once again came under criticism for their bold dressing, with Amar Khan among them. She wore a deep red saree, but social media users deemed her blouse highly inappropriate, sparking backlash online.

Many users commented that celebrating a Hindu festival was wrong, while others said that even if it was done to express affection for colleagues, she should have avoided wearing revealing clothes. One user wrote, “Why don’t you just move there?” while others prayed for her guidance.