Hira Mani faces backlash over bold saree photoshoot

Hira Mani faces online criticism for her bold saree photoshoot, with social media users calling her outfit inappropriate and indecent.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani showbiz actress Hira Mani has once again come under fire on social media for her bold appearance.

Hira Mani frequently shares photos and updates from her daily life on her social media accounts, which has earned her a large following.

Recently, she posted pictures from a photoshoot in which she appeared in a saree, looking quite attractive. However, social media users criticized her outfit as inappropriate and overly bold.

One user commented that her sons are growing up while their mother shares such pictures. Another remarked, “This is the demand of the system they work in.” One more advised her to cover her body and be more mindful.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, Hira Mani also faced heavy criticism for a rain-soaked saree photoshoot. However, she never responds to criticism, suggesting she continues to do what she likes regardless of public opinion.

