Saba Qamar reveals how 'Case No. 9' role impacted her

The actor recently responded to a clip where Shamoon Abbasi, Nadia Khan, and Atiqa Odho were seen praising her powerful performance in the series.

(Web Desk) - Saba Qamar has shared how deeply challenging it was to portray the role of a rape survivor in her new drama Case No. 9.

Reflecting on the emotionally draining nature of her character, Saba said the experience had been far from easy.

She revealed that filming intense and emotional scenes repeatedly took a visible toll on both her body and mind.

This forced the actress to pause and reassess her well-being.

She said: “It’s not easy. Emotional scenes take a real toll on the mind and the body.

“I’ve faced health issues because of it. But I’m learning to take better care of myself.”

In her words, she is learning to “breathe through” the emotional strain that comes with taking on such layered and painful roles.

In Case No. 9, Saba plays Sehar, an ambitious professional whose thriving career is abruptly derailed after a traumatic incident.

This happens when her boss, Kamran, played by Faysal Quraishi, sexually assaults her.

The storyline follows Sehar as she seeks justice through a complex and often unsympathetic judicial system.

She is guided by her lawyer, Beenish Ali, portrayed by Aamina Sheikh.

Written by journalist Shahzeb Khanzada and directed by Syed Wajahat

Hussain, Case No. 9 goes beyond conventional storytelling.

It examines the legal and emotional realities faced by survivors of sexual assault.

The drama sheds light on the systemic flaws and slow mechanisms that hinder justice.

Aamina shared that the drama integrates elements from real-life court cases and legal procedures to ensure accuracy.

She said the goal was not just to tell a story but to educate audiences about victims’ rights, court processes, and the precedents that shape rape and assault trials.

Saba’s portrayal of Sehar has been widely praised for its raw vulnerability and emotional intensity.

Critics and viewers have commended how the show balances sensitivity with realism, portraying trauma without sensationalism.