Celebrities step in to deflect flak against Fawad Khan for judging 'Pakistan Idol'

(Web Desk) - Celebrities are rallying behind Fawad Khan after recent criticism regarding his role as a judge on Pakistan Idol.

Fawad is on the panel alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash, yet his inclusion has stirred debate.

The controversy began after former playback singer Humaira Arshad questioned Fawad’s qualifications to judge aspiring singers.

According to Humaira, selecting judges based solely on popularity or sponsorship appeal undermines the credibility of a platform.

She added that evaluating musical skill requires years of learning, deep technical knowledge, and an understanding of tone and technique.

Her comments quickly gained traction online, dividing public opinion and prompting several artists to speak up in Fawad’s defence.

Many pointed out that the actor first rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the legendary rock band Entity Paradigm, better known as EP.

Actor Dur-e-Fishan echoed this sentiment, saying that healthy criticism was welcome, but excessive negativity toward national stars was disgraceful rather than progressive.

Actor Nameer Khan also expressed frustration with the backlash, saying that Pakistan should celebrate its achievers instead of dragging them down.

He wrote: “Fawad Khan is a star and owes no one an explanation.”

Singer and actor Haroon Shahid added that the debate was unnecessary, calling the controversy a waste of energy.

He reminded audiences that both Fawad and Bilal Maqsood had proven musical credentials long before becoming television personalities.

Haroon said: “What a stupid debate! The fact that she doesn’t know about Fawad and Bilal Bhai as musicians is the real alarming thing in all of this.”

Social media users have also criticised Humaira Arshad’s remarks, saying they ignored the diversity a judging panel requires.

Many argued that stage experience, performance insight, and artistic versatility are equally valuable qualities, and that Fawad brings all three.

For viewers, his dual career in music and acting makes him uniquely suited to recognise not just vocal ability but also stage confidence and star potential.

As Pakistan Idol continues its second season, the debate around who qualifies to judge talent dominates on social media.