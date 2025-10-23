Talha Anjum feels disappointed after fan hurls bottle at him during performance

(Web Desk) - Recent performance by rapper Talha Anjum at DreamFest turned chaotic after a fan hurled a glass bottle at him on stage.

The incident occurred during one of his songs, interrupting his set and drawing loud reactions from the crowd.

Talha stopped performing and turned to address his audience, visibly disappointed by what had unfolded at his own concert in Pakistan.

He confronted the crowd by saying: “If I leave the concert right now, what can you all do?

“I went to Dhaka, and they praised me a lot.”

Continuing his emotional address, Talha added: “I went to Canada, and an Indian fan came and touched my feet.

“They all praised and respected me, and this is what’s happening to me in my own country.”

By calling out the crowd publicly, he highlighted the contrasting experiences he has had performing internationally versus at home.

His fans immediately began booing the person who had thrown the bottle.

They condemned the act as disrespectful and harmful to the energy of the show.

Netizens chimed in with their thoughts.

One remarked: “The guy who threw the bottle at the concert looks illiterate.”

Another wrote: “Why do you have to do this? Why disrespect your artists?”

Others commented: “Everything is temporary; throwing bottles at Talha’s concerts is permanent, and he’s used to it now.”

This is not the first time Talha has faced on-stage disruption. In June 2025, he was embroiled in a similar situation when a bottle was thrown at him during a performance.