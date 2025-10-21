Humaira Arshad raises serious objections to inclusion of Fawad Khan as judge in Pakistan idol

(Web Desk) - Former popular playback singer Humaira Arshad has expressed her displeasure over Fawad Khan’s inclusion as a judge on Pakistan Idol Season 2, saying that artists who have no connection with music should not be made judges.

In a recent interview in a private news channel, Humaira Arshad strongly objected to Fawad Khan’s presence on the judging panel of Pakistan Idol.

She stated that in Pakistan, it has always been a trend to include artists with no background in music as judges - and the same is happening again.

According to Humaira Arshad, judges should themselves reflect on whether they are qualified to assess new musical talent. “If they know they lack musical knowledge, they should voluntarily refuse to take part in such shows,” she said.

The singer emphasized that instead of appointing non-musicians, professionals like herself or other trained vocalists should be given the opportunity. However, she added, show organizers often succumb to sponsor pressure or the appeal of famous names.

She further suggested that celebrities with no expertise in music may participate in such programs as guest celebrities, but should not sit on the judging panel.

Humaira Arshad added that “if a contestant were to ask them to sing a musical note (‘taan’), they wouldn’t be able to do it - so celebrities shouldn’t judge singing competitions.”

She concluded that such programs should have judges who have devoted their entire lives to music, as they alone truly deserve that position.

It is worth mentioning that Fawad Khan is not only immensely popular in Pakistan but also internationally. He began his artistic career with the rock band Entity Paradigm (EP) before achieving great success in acting.

Currently, Fawad Khan serves as a judge on “Pakistan Idol Season 2,” alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash. The show is rapidly gaining popularity, with viewers praising both the young talent and the judges’ selection process for identifying the best contestants.

