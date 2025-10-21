Pakistan Idol 2025 contestants win hearts with their talent

From soulful ghazals to emotional ballads, Pakistan Idol’s new season celebrates the country’s rich musical spirit

(Web Desk) – After a long hiatus, Pakistan Idol has returned to television screens with renewed energy, reigniting the nation’s passion for music and fresh talent.

This season has introduced a wave of gifted singers from across the country, each bringing their own dreams, struggles, and musical identity to the iconic stage.

From heartfelt ghazals to contemporary pop numbers, every performance so far has struck an emotional chord with audiences nationwide. Viewers and judges alike have been captivated by the contestants’ raw vocals and emotional delivery.

Judges Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash have praised the exceptional quality of performances, often finding it difficult to choose between contestants.

The show’s return has also caught the attention of public figures. Former minister Fawad Chaudhry shared a viral clip, calling Pakistan Idol “far superior to Indian music shows.” Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar lauded it as a “refreshing break from the political noise.”

Auditions from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities have unearthed remarkable voices that are resonating across generations.

Among the standout contestants: Minam (Karachi) stunned the judges with a powerful rendition of “Ranjish Hi Sahi” by Mehdi Hassan.

Sarfaraz Ali impressed with “Tere Bheege Badan Ki Khushboo Se,” showcasing mastery of complex ghazal phrasing.

Muhammad Ibrar moved judges to tears with “Piya Mat Jana Pardes.”

Tarab Nafees delivered a graceful version of “Wo Mujh Se Huwe Hamkalam,” originally sung by Naheed Akhtar.

Shahid Sonu added Punjabi flair with “Sajna Raah Tera Tak Tak Hari Aan,” earning a standing ovation.

Waqar Hussain won hearts with “Aik Main Howan Te,” made famous by Ghulam Ali.

Zeeshan Ali impressed with vocal precision in “Main Hosh Main Tha Toh Us Pe Mar Gaya Kaisay.”

Aryan drew social media buzz with “Shaam Se Pehly Aana,” earning comparisons to Nabeel Shaukat Ali.

The show is hosted by Shafaat Ali, whose humor and timing add levity to the emotionally charged competition.

Produced by MHL Global, Pakistan Idol 2025 airs on multiple local channels and streams globally on the Begin platform, reaching audiences in the UAE, US, UK, Canada, India, and Saudi Arabia.

With only six episodes aired so far, clips from the show are already going viral, reaffirming Pakistan’s vast pool of untapped musical talent.

As Pakistan Idol continues its journey, one thing is certain, the country’s next music sensation may already be on that stage.