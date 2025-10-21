'Jama Taqseem' writer faces plagiarism allegations

(Web Desk) – The popular drama Jama Taqseem, praised for its realistic portrayal of joint family life, has become embroiled in a plagiarism controversy.

The serial, written by acclaimed screenwriter Sarwat Nazir and directed by Ali Hassan, airs twice a week and has been winning over audiences with its relatable storytelling and authentic characters.

However, the show’s success has been overshadowed by serious plagiarism allegations made by fellow writer Misbah Ali Syed, who claims that Jama Taqseem borrows heavily from her novel Kaanch Se Saiban without credit or consent.

Misbah took to Instagram after a fan pointed out the similarities, alleging that not just certain scenes but the entire storyline had been copied. “This is called copying and stealing,” she wrote in her story, expressing disappointment over what she termed “a blatant case of intellectual theft.”

According to Misbah, many characters, situations, and emotional arcs in Jama Taqseem closely resemble those from her novel. While she has not announced any legal action, she insists the similarities are “too significant to ignore.”

The accusation has sparked an online debate. Some viewers sided with Misbah, claiming that nearly 80% of the drama mirrors her work. Others argued that stories centered on joint family themes are common in South Asian storytelling and cannot be uniquely owned.

One social media user commented, “Now that the drama is a hit, people want to drag it down with controversy.” Another noted, “Family dramas often feel familiar — that doesn’t make them copies.”

Sarwat Nazir, known for hits like Besharam, Dobara, and Dastak, has yet to issue a public response.

