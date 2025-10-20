Ali Zafar honoured with Cultural Icon Award in New York

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar received the Cultural Icon Award in New York for promoting Pakistani music and culture globally.

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – Pakistani singer, actor and social activist Ali Zafar has been awarded the Cultural Icon Award by the Pak-American Law Enforcement Society in the United States.

The award ceremony took place in New York, celebrating Zafar’s outstanding contribution to promoting Pakistani music and culture across the world, particularly in America.

The organisers praised Zafar’s efforts in introducing Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage to global audiences, noting that his music and creative work have helped project a positive image of Pakistan internationally.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to Zafar’s achievements in the fields of music, art and social service. Officials described his work as a symbol of Pakistan’s soft power and cultural harmony, highlighting how he has become a global ambassador for peace and creativity through his craft.

Zafar, whose artistic journey spans over two decades, has gained recognition not only for his chart-topping songs and acting roles but also for his initiatives in promoting education and social causes in Pakistan.

In his acceptance speech, Zafar said that art possesses a unique power that transcends geographical boundaries and linguistic differences, connecting hearts and minds across the world.

He emphasised the vital role of artists in fostering peace and love among nations, adding that creativity has the strength to unite people where politics and differences may divide them.