Haris Waheed breaks silence on divorce, calls it painful decision

Haris Waheed discussed his career struggles and confirmed his 2022 mutual divorce from Maryam Fatima, saying life’s hardships are natural.

(Web Desk) - Actor Haris Waheed has spoken for the first time about his personal life, breaking his silence on his divorce from actress Maryam Fatima.

Haris Waheed recently appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, where he openly discussed various aspects of his personal and professional life.

The actor revealed that at the beginning of his career, he faced body shaming. An assistant director from a production house had advised him to get injections to enhance his biceps and even suggested some skin-whitening creams, but he refused to follow such advice.

Speaking about his divorce, Haris Waheed said that he was not prepared for it.

According to him, their divorce was not due to both being part of the same industry, but rather a personal or mutual decision.

He said that facing difficulties in life is not unusual - that’s simply how life works. Everyone goes through hardships, and his situation was no different.

The actor admitted that it was painful when it all happened, but added that such things happen to everyone. “This is what life is - we have to live, face challenges, and eventually die. It’s all part of life,” he said.

He further mentioned that he consoled himself by believing that whatever happened was meant to be.

It is worth noting that Haris Waheed married actress Maryam Fatima in 2018, but the couple divorced in 2022.

