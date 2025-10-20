Police action sought against Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal for false claims

He also alleged she falsely claimed to have over 150 bodyguards and regularly travels across cities just to eat food.

(Web Desk) - Tanya Mittal, a current contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has become the subject of an FIR while still inside the house.

The complaint was filed by influencer Faizan Ansari, who submitted his report to the Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police’s office.

Faizan has accused Tanya of misleading the audience by making false and exaggerated claims about her lifestyle and background.

According to Faizan, Tanya claimed on national television that she owns a house more luxurious than a five-star hotel.

He also alleged she falsely claimed to have over 150 bodyguards and regularly travels across cities just to eat food.

These statements, Faizan argues, not only misrepresent facts but also create a misleading and inappropriate impression among viewers.

He claimed that Tanya’s statements damage the image of Gwalior and present a false portrayal of her own personal history.

Faizan further told the media that he personally knows Tanya and her ex-partner, Balraj Singh, a local UP politician.

He alleged that Tanya betrayed Balraj, which, according to him, contributed to Balraj’s eventual arrest on unrelated charges.

Faizan criticised Tanya’s behaviour, saying it disrespects the reputation of Gwalior, a city known for its cultural and political history.

He said that hearing such exaggerated claims from someone representing Gwalior damages the perception of people from Maharashtra and beyond.

Faizan’s comments sparked renewed online interest in Tanya’s past, as many fans began debating the authenticity of her background.

As of now, Tanya remains unaware of the legal complaint, since she is still inside the Bigg Boss house.

Neither the show’s production team nor the channel airing Bigg Boss 19 has made an official statement regarding the FIR.

