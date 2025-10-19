Parineeti Chopra welcomes baby boy, shares heartfelt announcement

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha welcomed a baby boy, sharing their joy and love on social media.

The couple shared their happiness in a heartfelt post, stating: "He is finally here - our baby boy! And we don’t remember what life was like before this."

They added: Our arms are full, and our hearts are even fuller. It was just the two of us before - now we have everything.”

Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023, and tied the knot on September 24, 2023.

Back in August, the couple had delighted fans by announcing that they were expecting.

