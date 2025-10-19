Legendary singer Zubaida Khanum remembered on her 12th death anniversary

Pakistan’s legendary singer Zubaida Khanum, who ruled the 1950s and 1960s with 250 songs, remembered 12 years after her death.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The melodious voice of Zubaida Khanum, one of Pakistan’s finest playback singers, continues to live in the hearts of her fans as 12 years have passed since her demise.

Born in Amritsar, Indian Punjab, in 1935, Zubaida Khanum migrated to Lahore with her family after the partition. Although she did not belong to a traditional musical family, her songs became timeless classics.

During the 1950s and 1960s, she ruled the golden era of Pakistani cinema with her captivating voice, recording over 250 songs that became immensely popular.

In addition to singing, the renowned artist also showcased her talent in acting, appearing in a few films as a supporting actress.

Zubaida Khanum passed away in Lahore on October 19, 2013, after suffering a heart attack. Despite her departure, her melodious voice continues to echo in the memories of music lovers.



