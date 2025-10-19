Emerging actor Fajr Sheikh ties the knot, shares pics on Instagram

Pakistani actress Fajr Sheikh married in Karachi, sharing stunning wedding photos online after gaining fame from Betiyaan and Qarz-e-Jaan

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s emerging showbiz actress Fajr Sheikh has tied the knot.

The 30-year-old actress, who began her career in theatre, shared videos and photos on Instagram to announce the joyful news of her marriage.

The bride looked stunning in a deep red bridal outfit, while the groom wore a traditional black sherwani.

Fajr Sheikh, who hails from Karachi, celebrated the occasion with close friends and family. Her wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and fans are showering her with congratulations.

It is worth mentioning that Fajr Sheikh made her TV debut in 2022 with the drama serial Betiyaan, and also received praise for her performances in Qarz-e-Jaan and the horror film Deemak.

