Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir patching up relationship after divorce?

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir were once celebrated as one of the most adored couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Their chemistry in the hit drama ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’ blossomed into a real-life romance. The duo got engaged in June 2019 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2020.

However, two years later, rumours of their separation began circulating, especially after Ahad’s absence from Sajal’s sister’s wedding. The couple eventually finalised their divorce in March 2022, although neither of them ever spoke about it publicly.

Now, fresh rumours suggest that Sajal and Ahad might have rekindled their friendship. Fans noticed that Sajal Aly still follows Ahad Raza Mir on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of discussion and mixed reactions online.

While some fans believe it’s a sign that the two have patched things up, others argue that Sajal isn’t active on X and probably hasn’t checked her account since their separation.

One fan wrote, “They were never divorced; it was just part of a contract.” Another said, “She never unfollowed him, so chill.”

Many fans, however, continue to hope for a reconciliation, writing heartfelt messages like “May Allah reunite them.”

Whether it’s just social media coincidence or a real sign of renewed friendship, fans can’t stop talking about Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s unexpected online connection.