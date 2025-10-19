Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani enjoy honeymoon in Canada

The couple share moments from Toronto

(Web Desk) - Actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, who tied the knot in February 2025, are currently on their honeymoon in Canada.

The couple took to Instagram this week to share moments from their getaway in Toronto.

Mawra posted a series of photos featuring herself and Ameer enjoying autumn weather with the city’s CN Tower in the backdrop.

The star captioned the post: “Canadian honeymoon with my Canadian boy.”

She wore a long brown coat and a woollen orange muffler, paired with a matching hat, embracing a fashionable winter look.

Ameer appeared beside her in blue jeans, a cream jacket, and a blue shirt, giving off a casually refined appearance.

The pictures showed them walking together through the city, smiling and relaxed, enjoying each other’s company in quiet moments.

Ameer also shared his own post with photos from the same trip, captioning it: “Meri kahaani with my raani.”

The post drew praise from the couple’s fans, who admired their bond.

Their colleagues and fellow celebrities flooded the comment sections of their honeymoon posts with well-wishes and heart emojis.

The newlyweds married on February 5, 2025, in a private ceremony at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque, attended by close friends and family.

