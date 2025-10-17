Drama 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' faces backlash over controversial student-teacher relationship

(Web Desk) - Renowned but often controversial writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar has once again come under fire - this time for his latest TV drama 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon', which has sparked outrage for the second time in its two-and-a-half-month run.

Previously, the show faced criticism for a fat-shaming scene in its first episode, where the female lead Mehmal (played by Sajal Aly) mocked her teacher Manto (Humayun Saeed).

Now, the drama has drawn even stronger backlash for its depiction of a romantic dynamic between a student and her professor — a subject viewers have called “deeply disturbing and culturally tone-deaf.”

The controversy erupted after lawyer Reema Omer posted on X (formerly Twitter), condemning a scene in which Mehmal’s classmates boycott Manto’s lecture and demand that he marry his student.



— Reema Omer (@reema_omer) October 16, 2025

Social media users quickly joined the debate, calling the storyline inappropriate and questioning what Qamar was thinking when he wrote it.

Critics on X highlighted that a teacher-student relationship is supposed to be sacred and expressed disappointment in respected actors like Aly and Saeed for agreeing to portray such roles. Many also worried that such portrayals could negatively impact women and girls pursuing higher education.

One user compared 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' to other ongoing dramas that promote social awareness and positive change, asking why Qamar can’t follow similar examples. Others echoed these concerns, questioning why experienced actors, producers, and directors continue to participate in projects that glamorize harmful ideas.

Actor Iffat Omar also joined the chorus, holding her colleagues in the entertainment industry accountable for enabling problematic storytelling.

In short, viewers are not only disturbed by the controversial scene itself but also baffled by how such content continues to make it to mainstream television — especially when it risks reinforcing regressive ideas and discouraging women from pursuing education.

