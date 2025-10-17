Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas end relationship after nine months

(Web Desk) - Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas have ended their nine-month relationship.

The pair, who frequently made headlines for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, decided to part ways amicably while maintaining friendship and professional collaboration.

According to The Sun, insiders revealed that although the romantic spark between them had faded, their mutual respect and admiration remain strong.

“Tom and Ana had a wonderful time together but now believe they’re better off as friends,” a source shared.

Both stars reportedly made the decision maturely and respectfully, choosing to focus on their individual careers and upcoming projects.

Their separation will not impact their joint supernatural thriller, 'Dapper', which is still in development.

The relationship had attracted public attention partly due to their 26-year age difference — Cruise is 63, while de Armas is 37.

Despite the breakup, Tom Cruise continues to be one of Hollywood’s most iconic action stars, with his 'Mission: Impossible' franchise solidifying his enduring legacy.