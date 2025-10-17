Zainab Qayyum breaks silence on divorce

Former model Zainab Qayyum revealed her husband divorced her ten months after marriage, expressing gratitude despite heartbreak and no regrets.

(Web Desk) - Former Pakistani model and actress Zainab Qayyum made interesting revelations about her married life during a web show, sharing that her husband divorced her just ten months after their marriage.

She revealed that she got married in 2010 and later moved to Dubai and then London. She said, “I used to think that I would leave my husband’s house only after my death and that my children would avenge the injustices done to me. But despite that, my husband divorced me.”

Zainab admitted that after the divorce, she was heartbroken and wondered how, despite having a successful career, she failed to maintain her marriage.

Further explaining, she said, “My ex-husband felt that we were not compatible. I am grateful to him for ending things himself, because I had done everything for him, so I have no regrets.”

Zainab Qayyum was once a supermodel in Pakistan’s fashion industry and now appears in Pakistani dramas, often portraying mature women’s roles. It is worth mentioning that Zainab Qayyum won the Lux Style Award for Best Model of the Year in 2004.