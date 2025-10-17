Ajab Gul opens up about his entry into entertainment industry

Says, “I never intended to become an actor; I just wanted to write,” he said. “But sometimes life chooses a path for you.”

(Web Desk) - Actor and former romantic lead Ajab Gul has opened up about the stringent conditions that accompanied his entry into the entertainment industry, rules set by his conservative family that included avoiding close interaction with women in showbiz and refusing to portray a transgender character on screen.

Appearing on Dunya TV programme Mazaq Raat, Gul shared candid insights into his journey, struggles, and the principles that guided his decades-long career.

The actor recalled that he began his professional journey in 1985 with PTV Peshawar, initially approaching the state broadcaster with dreams of becoming a writer. However, a producer, impressed by his on-screen presence, offered him an acting role instead. Reluctant at first, Gul accepted, a decision that would eventually earn him widespread fame and respect across television, film, and theatre.

“I never intended to become an actor; I just wanted to write,” he said. “But sometimes life chooses a path for you.”

Gul explained that he worked with PTV for 15 years before officially debuting as a writer in 2000. Despite his growing recognition, he revealed that jealousy and internal politics led some people in the industry to sideline him around 1994.

He credited fellow actor Afzal Ahmed for supporting him during that difficult phase.

Coming from a traditional tribal Pashtun family, his entry into showbiz was only permitted after he vowed to maintain a strict moral code — no relationships with female colleagues and no roles that would violate family principles, including portraying a transgender character.

He even declined a major role in the hit drama Janjal Pura because it required him to play a transgender character — a decision made out of respect for his family’s boundaries.

Despite these limitations, Ajab Gul carved out a respected and enduring career, proving that discipline, integrity, and determination can still pave the way to success in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.