Shots fired at Kapil Sharma's cafe thrice in four months

A video of the attack on October 15 was circulated, showing shaky footage shot from inside a vehicle

(Web Desk) - Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Surrey, Canada, on Wednesday night, which records the third attack in four months.

Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, part of Lawrence Bishnoi’s mob operations, allegedly claimed responsibility on social media.

A video of the attack on October 15 was circulated, showing shaky footage shot from inside a vehicle. The clip captured a man leaning out of the window, firing multiple shots from a handgun, with at least half a dozen rounds being discharged.

This comes days after Canada officially designated the Bishnoi gang a foreign terrorist organisation.

Dhillon and Sindhu’s post stated they had no animosity towards the public.

“I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public.”

“Those with whom we have a dispute should stay away from us. Those who engage in illegal (illegible) work and do not pay people should also be prepared,” the gangsters added.

The video also issued a warning for “those who speak against religion in Bollywood.” “They should be prepared …bullets can come from anywhere,” the message said.