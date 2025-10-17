Court moved against reality show 'Lazawal Ishq'

(Web Desk) - A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the controversial reality show Lazawal Ishq, accusing it of airing inappropriate content.

The petition was filed by Muhammad Faiq, Chairman of the Aman Taraqqi Party, who claims that the show promotes content against religious and social values.

Faiq has argued that Lazawal Ishq encourages behaviour that contradicts the country’s moral fabric.

The show features men and women living together in a villa, engaging in relationships, and participating in various games, all under the scrutiny of cameras.

The show is based on the Turkish reality programme Ask Adasi.

In his petition, Faiq has requested that the court direct the PEMRA and the PTA to monitor such content on digital platforms.

Additionally, the petition seeks guidance from the court regarding the role of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in regulating this kind of content.

Since its teaser release, Lazawal Ishq has sparked significant debate across social media platforms.

Some people have called it a bold move for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Others have demanded that the show be boycotted, claiming that it is immoral.

While many have referred to it as a dating show, Ayesha Omar, the host, clarified that Lazawal Ishq is not a dating programme.

