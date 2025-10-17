Saudi film 'Hijra' submitted to represent Kingdom at Oscars

The Saudi Film Commission has chosen “Hijra” to represent the Kingdom at next year’s 98th Academy Awards.

RIYADH (Web Desk) - The Saudi Film Commission has chosen “Hijra” to represent the Kingdom at next year’s 98th Academy Awards.

The movie has been selected for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, which will be held in Los Angeles in March 2026, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Chosen by a committee of prominent Saudi Arabia filmmakers and industry specialists, the movie will compete against dozens of submissions from around the world.

The academy’s shortlist is announced after several stages, the SPA reported.

Released in August at the Venice International Film Festival, the movie is an exploration of female identity across generations.

The feature follows a grandmother, Khairiya Nazmi, and her granddaughter, Lamar Feddan, as they journey across northern Saudi Arabia to find a missing teenage girl.

Shot over more than 55 days in eight Saudi cities – Taif, Jeddah, Madinah, Wadi Al-Faraa, AlUla, Tabuk, Neom and Duba – the story unfolds against the backdrop of the Hajj.

“It’s a story of women navigating who they are, and understanding what freedom means to them,” director Shahad Ameen said.

The film won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film last month.

Ameen’s 2019 release, “Scales,” was chosen as Saudi Arabia’s submission for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

“Where ‘Scales’ was mythic, ‘Hijra’ is more intimate. It’s about the pilgrimage we make toward ourselves, and the cost of that journey,” Ameen said.

Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Oscars reflects its continued commitment to sharing its unique stories with global audiences, the SPA reported.

The Saudi Film Commission, since its creation in 2020 by the Culture Ministry, has played a significant role in developing the Kingdom’s movie industry.

A recent report by the commission showed its national incentive programs supported 64 projects, generating more than $288 million in local spending.

In 2024, more than 17.5 million cinema tickets were sold across the Kingdom, with infrastructure expanding to 64 locations and 630 screens.

There are now 65 production companies, and 14 projects received additional support through incentive programs. Total production spending on supported films amounted to just over SR93 million.

Festivals and events also saw strong engagement, with more than 75,600 participants attending the Red Sea International Film Festival, the Saudi Film Festival, and the Gulf Cinema Festival.