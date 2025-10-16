Hania Aamir appointed UN Women Pakistan's National Goodwill Ambassador

Renowned actor Hania Aamir has been appointed as UN Women Pakistan’s new National Goodwill Ambassador, marking a significant step in the organisation’s mission to promote gender equality

The announcement, made via UN Women Pakistan’s Instagram, signals a deepening commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment across the country.

“Together, we will continue working toward a future where every woman and girl can realise her full potential — free from violence, discrimination, and inequality,” the post stated.

Hania, beloved for her charming personality and authentic connection with young audiences, brings more than just star power to the role.

With over 19 million followers on Instagram — the highest for any Pakistani celebrity — she stands as a powerful voice for change in the digital age.

Hania is currently enjoying a wave of international acclaim following her cross-border film debut in Sardaar Ji 3 opposite Indian Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The film’s success not only elevated her profile globally but also underscored her growing role as a cultural bridge between nations.

Adding to her accolades, she was recently honoured with the "Global Star Award" in Houston, recognising her rising influence in both entertainment and advocacy.

Through this new role with UN Women Pakistan, Hania Aamir is expected to inspire action, amplify women’s voices, and further mobilise youth engagement in critical conversations around equality, inclusion, and empowerment — both online and beyond the screen.