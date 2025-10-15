Major breakthrough in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case

Two key witnesses recorded statements in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case; court ordered defense to complete cross-examination by October 18.

(Web Desk) - In the TikToker Sana Yusuf murder case, statements of two witnesses — Dr Harpal Kumar and Dr Amna — have been recorded.

According to reports, the District and Sessions Court Islamabad heard the case of TikToker Sana Yusuf’s alleged murder.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain stated that both witnesses are doctors and have busy schedules, requesting that the defense complete their cross-examination the same day.

He added that the defense was deliberately delaying the case and urged the court to direct them to complete cross-examination at the next hearing.

The court instructed the defense counsel to complete cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses at the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until October 18.

It is worth mentioning that 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yusuf was shot dead at her home by a young man who wanted to befriend her.

