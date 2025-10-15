Hania Aamir hospitalised in Houston; fans express concern

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was hospitalised in Houston after falling ill, sparking concern and prayers from fans across social media.

(Dunya News) – Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was hospitalised in Houston, USA, after her health reportedly deteriorated, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans.

While the cause of her sudden hospitalization remains unclear, recent photos and videos showed her looking pale and unwell. She had traveled to Houston to attend an award ceremony.

Images of Hania from the hospital quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with prayers and messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

Known for her role in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Hania is Pakistan’s most-followed celebrity on Instagram with over 19 million followers. She recently appeared in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh, marking her cross-border debut.

Apart from acting, Hania actively connects with fans through photoshoots and social media, offering glimpses into her personal and professional life.

