Javed Akhtar slams Indian govt for according warm welcome to 'Taliban' FM

(Web Desk) - Indian author and poet Javed Akhtar has strongly criticized the warm reception given to Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in India.

Muttaqi is currently on a six-day visit to India, marking the first visit by a Taliban leader since the group took power in 2021.

During his visit, Muttaqi met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, where Jaishankar presented him with ambulances as a gift.

Additionally, Muttaqi visited the renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh during his trip. Javed Akhtar expressed strong disapproval of the reception given to the Taliban minister.

In a statement on X, he said, “My head hangs in shame seeing the way the representative of the Taliban, the world’s most dangerous terrorist group, is being honored and welcomed by those who give speeches against all forms of terrorism.”

Akhtar also criticized Darul Uloom Deoband, stating, “It is shameful that Darul Uloom Deoband welcomed those who have imposed a complete ban on girls’ education. My Indian brothers and sisters, what is happening to us?”