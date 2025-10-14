Alizeh Shah breaks silence on her doppelganger from drama serial Jama Taqseem

Headline: Alizeh Shah Clarifies No Relation to Drama 'Jama Taksim' Actress Naziba Zainab, Addresses Resemblance RumorsTranslation:

Actress Alizeh Shah has responded to rumours about her resemblance to the character Sidra from the drama 'Jama Taksim', clarifying that she has no relation to Naziba Zainab.

The said drama series currently airing on Hum TV, is gaining immense popularity among viewers, with its actors, particularly the character Sidra, who faces harassment from her cousin at home, receiving widespread praise.

This role is played by new actress Naziba Zainab, whose debut performance has won the hearts of audiences. Meanwhile, some social media users started rumours that Naziba Zainab resembles Alizeh Shah, with some even claiming she is Alizeh’s younger sister.

However, Shah recently addressed these rumours on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that she has no sister. In a humorous tone, she said her family knew they could only handle one Alizeh, so she is the only one. She also expressed regret that new and talented artists in the industry are often compared to established celebrities, hindering their ability to create their own identity.

She shared that when she was new to the industry, comparisons to famous personalities upset her because she wanted to establish her own identity.