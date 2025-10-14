Sarwat Gilani opens up about strained relationships with teammates of 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2'

(Web Desk) - Sarwat Gilani has finally broken her silence on her strained experience during the promotions of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In a candid conversation on Maliha Rehman’s show, the actor spoke openly about the behaviour of Humayun Saeed’s production team.

She expressed her disappointment over how she was treated once the film’s work had been completed.

Gilani, who portrayed the memorable character Gul in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, said she has no plans to return for the third part of the blockbuster franchise.

She explained that while she shares a warm professional bond with director Nadeem Baig, her overall experience with the production team left a sour taste.

Gilani admitted: “Nowadays I am running away from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 3. I love Nadeem Baig, Humayun Saeed, and Ahmed Ali Butt.

“But I can’t work with a team that doesn’t value relationships once their project is over.”

According to Gilani, during the promotional campaign for the second instalment, she was excluded from the team’s London trip.

The actress had even made her own arrangements to travel.

“They were going to London for promotions and didn’t even confirm my travel details.

“It felt like they used me when they needed me and then threw me away afterwards.”

She added that she could have joined the trip independently, but chose not to after being ignored.

The actress added that the incident deeply hurt her sense of dignity.

For Gilani, the lack of acknowledgement was especially disappointing after she had agreed to reprise her character despite earlier reservations.

“They convinced me to do Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 even though I didn’t want to. They cut my scenes in the first film and repeated that pattern again in the sequel.

“If you can’t respect the actor and the character, then what’s the point of working together?”

She emphasised that she values self-respect over career opportunities, saying: “Once you can fool me, but not always. I love that team, but I will not let myself be used again.”

Despite her disappointment, Gilani maintained that she holds no grudges against anyone, only lessons about boundaries and professional respect.