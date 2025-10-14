Pakistan Music Festival ends with tributes to legendary singers

KARACHI (APP) - Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a three-day “Pakistan Music Festival 2025”, which concluded successfully after three melodious days celebrating Pakistan’s legendary singers and musical heritage.

The Pakistan Music Festival, was held from October 10 to 12, showcased the diverse musical talent of the country. On the first day , performers including Karam Abbas , Shabana Kosar , Shiraz Siddiqui , Shazia Kosar , Imran Ali , Wahab Khan , Kamran Jafri , Narodha Malini , Sindhiya , Rina Irfan , Waheed Khayal , Shahzaib Ali , Aziz Waris , Sagheer Ahmed , Kainat Jaan , Nand Lal , Mohammad Ali Shehki , Atiq Sawan , Newton Mushtaq , Waheed Ramzan , Jalal Sheikh , and Hamza Babar mesmerized the audience with their performances.

The second day featured enchanting renditions by Humaira Channa, Ikhlaq Basheer, Jamal Akbar, Tanzeer Afridi, Naveed Jafri, Shahnila Ali, Arif Ansari, Sajid Ali, Anjuman Irfan, Eric Johnson, Nirmila Mughari, Akbar Taimuri, and Khadim Hussain, earning thunderous applause.

The final day brought powerful performances by Ghulam Abbas, Aroosa Ali, Faisal Latif, Hanif Ikhlaq, Kamran Sago, Imran Javed, Sonia Khan, Imran Nashad, Dr Huma Mir, Aneena Fida, Abida Hussain, Safdar Zia, Naveed Taj, and Shah Rukh Abbas, who filled the hall with soulful melodies and received immense appreciation from the audience.

Addressing the audience, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, “Happiness is our right, and today this hall is overflowing with joy. Nowhere else in the world, apart from the Arts Council, can people enjoy such free entertainment. This year, we have paid tribute to Pakistan’s legendary singers through this music festival.”

He further announced that he had been working for a year on the ‘World Culture Festival’ project, under which artists from 142 countries will visit the Arts Council Karachi. “It seemed impossible to organize such a massive festival, but our province is ready to host it. Directors from theatre, music, dance, and film, as well as painters from 28 countries, will participate.

The festival will last 40 days, and we’ll also screen 2,500 award-winning films for free, with workshops led by international masters of music, theatre, and dance,” he added.