Abhishek Bachchan wins his first Filmfare best actor award in 25 years career

Abhishek Bachchan won his first Best Actor Filmfare Award in 25 years for I Want To Talk, thanking his family emotionally.

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has won the Best Actor Filmfare Award for the first time in his 25-year career.

According to Indian media, the 70th Filmfare Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, where Abhishek Bachchan received the Best Actor award.

He was honored for his outstanding performance in the 2024 film “I Want To Talk.”

This marks the first time Abhishek has won the Best Actor Filmfare Award since beginning his film career 25 years ago. The actor appeared emotional upon receiving the award.

Taking the stage, Abhishek expressed gratitude to his family - especially his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, and his parents.

In his acceptance speech, Abhishek said, “This year marks 25 years of my film journey, and I cannot recall how many times I prepared an acceptance speech for this award. It has always been my dream. I’m overjoyed and deeply grateful to receive this honor in front of my family. This moment is incredibly special to me.”

He also thanked his colleagues, directors, and producers from the film industry for trusting him and giving him opportunities throughout his career.

Reflecting on his journey, Abhishek said, “These 25 years have not been easy, but they have certainly been rewarding and full of pride.”

According to Indian media, Abhishek ended his speech with a heartfelt message to his wife and daughter, saying, “Thank you, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, for always supporting me and allowing me the freedom to chase my dreams.”

It is worth noting that Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000.

