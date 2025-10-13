Bridgerton season 4 to premiere in two parts, focusing on Benedict’s Cinderella-inspired love story

(Web Desk) - Fans of 'Bridgerton' can rejoice - the beloved period drama is returning soon with its highly anticipated fourth season, arriving in two parts. The first part will premiere on January 29, 2026, followed by the second on February 26, 2026.

Season 4 draws inspiration from “An Offer from a Gentleman,” the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, after the show’s third season adapted the fourth novel. The upcoming story centers on Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), the family’s charming second son, who remains unmarried even as both his elder and younger brothers have settled down.

Benedict’s world changes when he meets Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) at a lavish masquerade ball hosted by his mother. Sophie, the unacknowledged daughter of an earl, works as a maid in her own father’s household. Their meeting — and Sophie’s lost glove on the staircase — echoes the timeless Cinderella tale. While the series is known for taking creative liberties with the source material, fans can expect a romantic and dramatic twist on this classic storyline.

Returning cast members include Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton). The ensemble also features Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton Stirling), and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), among others.

With its fairy-tale romance, dazzling costumes, and familiar faces, Bridgerton Season 4 promises to be another captivating chapter in the saga of London’s most talked-about family.