Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan reunite for on-screen chemistry in film 'Neelofar'

In this emotional drama, Fawad Khan portrays a university professor, while Mahira Khan takes on a deeply expressive and unforgettable role that promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are set to reunite on the big screen in the much-anticipated film Neelofar, slated for release on November 28 in cinemas across Pakistan and several international markets.

In this emotional drama, Fawad Khan portrays a university professor, while Mahira Khan takes on a deeply expressive and unforgettable role that promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Adding another milestone to his illustrious career, Fawad has also produced the film, underscoring his growing influence in Pakistan’s film industry.

Neelofar is expected to deliver a thought-provoking and heartfelt storyline, offering audiences a refreshing cinematic experience. Fans have expressed immense excitement over Mahira and Fawad’s reunion, whose on-screen chemistry in previous projects remains among the most celebrated in Pakistani entertainment.

The film’s supporting cast features Madiha Imam, Behroze Sabzwari, Atiqa Odho, Samiya Mumtaz, Naveed Shehzad, Faisal Qureshi, and Gohar Rasheed.

Produced under Fawad Khan’s own banner, Neelofar marks a significant step toward the revival and international recognition of Pakistani cinema. Analysts believe the film’s release will further strengthen Pakistan’s presence in global entertainment markets.

Even before its release, Neelofar’s trailer and soundtrack have taken social media by storm, with fans already calling it the biggest Pakistani film of the year.