Javeria Saud recalls giving fan good thrashing for crossing all limits

(Web Desk) - In a recent appearance on Dunya News programme Mazaq Raat, Javeria Saud revealed that she once hit an obsessed fan with her handbag.

The distressing episode happened during the early years of her acting career, before her marriage.

She recalled how one of her fans had crossed all limits of personal space by showing up at her home daily.

Javeria revealed: “During those days, there was a fan who began coming to my house every single day.

“Whenever I returned home, he would be standing at the gate, sometimes with flowers, other times with gifts.”

According to the actress, this unwanted attention soon became alarming, but like many young women at the time, she initially chose silence.

She said: “Girls used to be scared of these things, but in reality, the one doing it should feel fear.

“Due to family pressure and social norms, women would quietly tolerate such behaviour instead of confronting it.”

Things, however, took a serious turn when the man finally decided to speak to her.

“One day, he said something like, ‘You act innocent as if you don’t know who I’m here for. I’m your biggest fan’.

“That’s when I had had enough. I picked up my handbag, which was full of makeup, and swung it right at his face.”

Javeria said she scolded the man in public, telling him he had turned the situation into a spectacle and embarrassed her in the neighbourhood.

“I told him, ‘You’ve been coming here for months. Everyone is watching this nonsense. Enough is enough’.”

The man reportedly used to sit in an abandoned house next to hers, making it difficult for anyone to remove him.

When her family found out, her father and uncle intervened, traced his identity, and lodged a complaint with his family to put an end to the stalking.

Reflecting on her journey, Javeria revealed that such incidents, coupled with workplace mistreatment, had once pushed her to leave acting temporarily.

“It wasn’t just about one experience. “There’s a pattern of women being treated unfairly in professional spaces.”

