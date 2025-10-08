Comedian Naseem Vicky opens up about hardships of theatre performers

Veteran performer shed light on the harsh circumstances faced by male and female dancers across Punjab’s theatre circuit

(Web Desk) - Comedian and actor Naseem Vicky has opened up about the hidden realities of stage theatre.

He revealed that many dancers perform not out of passion but sheer financial desperation.

Speaking on a recent podcast, the veteran performer shed light on the harsh circumstances faced by male and female dancers across Punjab’s theatre circuit.

He shared that the Punjab government’s ban on dance performances in stage dramas has devastated the livelihoods of many in the industry.

Vicky revealed that the decision personally cost him over eight million rupees in just seven months.

He emphasised the serious impact of the restrictions on his income and the broader artistic community.

Vicky said: “I can even show my bank statements.”

He criticised the authorities for enforcing the ban without offering practical alternatives, saying: “If the government imposes a ban, it should also provide solutions.”

While he described theatre as his lifelong passion, he admitted he would never allow his children to join the same line of work.

Vicky confessed: “The stage industry is not considered respectable, and I know how many wrong things happen here.”

He said he has always been careful not to introduce new women into the profession, adding: “I don’t want to be the reason someone’s life is ruined.”

The comedian highlighted the deep financial struggles faced by theatre dancers, explaining that many of them depend on daily performances to survive.

Vicky said: “People criticise these performers without knowing their struggles.

“If theatres close even for a week, many of them face starvation.”

