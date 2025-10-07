In a first, Nadeem Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe 2025

Nadeen Ayoub becomes Palestine’s first Miss Universe contestant, representing her nation in Thailand 2025 and highlighting Palestinian resilience globally.

(Web Desk) - For the first time, Palestine will be represented at the international Miss Universe 2025 pageant, to be held in Thailand.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nadeen Ayoub, a certified health and nutrition coach, will represent Palestine in the global competition taking place in November 2025.

Nadeen Ayoub, crowned Miss Palestine in 2022, holds degrees in literature and psychology. Speaking about her historic participation, she said she represents the oppressed people of Palestine, who are victims of injustice and massacres in Gaza.

Emphasizing her message, Nadeen stated, “Palestine will appear on every global platform. The world can no longer remain silent for Palestinians.” Her remarks come as the ongoing war in Gaza continues to draw international attention.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant will be held on November 21 in Thailand, featuring over 130 contestants from around the world. This will be the 74th edition of the global event, with participants from several Muslim countries including the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran.