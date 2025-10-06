Roma Riaz crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, set to compete on global stage in Thailand

(Web Desk) - Roma Riaz has officially been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 and will represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, set to take place in Thailand.

The Miss Universe Pakistan organization announced Roma’s selection, expressing confidence in her ability to showcase not only her personal strengths but also the pride, resilience, and beauty of Pakistan on the international stage.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Roma Riaz dedicated her win to all the young girls who dare to dream beyond boundaries.

"This crown is not just mine - it belongs to every girl who believes in herself and dreams without limits. I am honored and incredibly proud to carry the heart, strength, and beauty of Pakistan to the Miss Universe stage," she wrote.

Roma’s victory marks another significant step in representing modern Pakistani womanhood on a global platform, highlighting diversity, empowerment, and national pride.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant is expected to bring together contestants from across the world, and Roma Riaz is set to be a strong voice and presence for Pakistan. Her journey ahead is not only about beauty but also about breaking stereotypes and inspiring future generations.