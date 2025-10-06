Alizeh Shah raises berates reality show Tamasha

(Web Desk) - Actress Alizeh Shah has strongly criticized the reality show 'Tamasha', expressing concern over the treatment of participants and the humiliation they face.

She shared her concerns via Instagram Stories about how contestants are being treated on the show.

She wrote Tamasha House is more like a house of torment while saying the producers should be ashamed. This is being watched globally, and we are promoting the act of deliberately disturbing others."

She further questioned, “Setting time limits for food, publicly humiliating people on national TV - what is all this? How can participants even agree to sign up for this?”

In one of her stories, Alizeh mentioned former 'Tamasha' participant Humaira Asghar, saying, “Everyone must remember Humaira Asghar, who was bullied and isolated by other participants during the show. She was later found dead in her apartment.”

She added that no one ever bothered to ask what kind of mental trauma she faced after the show.

The actress emphasized that the same toxic behavior continues, where people's dignity is being crushed, they are being mentally tortured, and we are calling it entertainment.

According to her, the judges and producers are fully aware of all this and are approving it. “How can this be considered entertainment?” she asked.