Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik end rumours about 'strained' relationship

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The internet has been buzzing with speculation about Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, with rumours suggesting that their marriage might be on the rocks.

However, just as the rumours were gaining momentum, Sana Javed put an end to all the speculation with a simple yet powerful move, an Instagram post.

The Khaani actress shared a series of romantic and cheerful pictures with her husband Shoaib Malik from their USA vacation, effectively silencing all chatter about trouble in paradise.

Currently, the couple is enjoying their time in the United States, exploring scenic locations including Universal City, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica.

They also visited Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the world’s most famous film studios and theme parks, before spending some relaxed moments at the popular beach destination, Santa Monica.

