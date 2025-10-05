Humayun Saeed talks about his first love

Humayun Saeed recalled young love, boarding a train to say goodbye, and his strained yet mended friendship with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

(Web Desk) - Famous actor Humayun Saeed shared memories from his youth, revealing that he once liked a girl so much that he boarded a train just to say goodbye to her.

Saeed recently appeared in an interview where he spoke openly about various aspects of his life and career.

During the program, he advised writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to stop giving interviews since he is already quite famous.

He also mentioned that while he currently shares a good relationship with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, there was a period when they were estranged for about a year.

Sharing interesting memories from his younger days, Saeed said that at age 18, he was in love with a girl who lived in his uncle’s neighborhood. He would visit his uncle’s house under the pretext of tutoring and then sneak up to the roof to catch a glimpse of her.

According to him, one day his uncle became suspicious and informed his father. When questioned, Humayun lied, which angered his father, who then slapped him—an incident he still remembers vividly.

He further shared that once, to see that same girl, he boarded a train heading to Hyderabad. Knowing she was traveling there with her family, he got on the train to bid her farewell. He managed with difficulty to enter her compartment and show himself to her, leaving the girl surprised.