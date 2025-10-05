Won't work in India even if offered role with Shah Rukh Khan: Momina Iqbal

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani showbiz actor Momina Iqbal has stated that even if she receives an offer to work with Shah Rukh Khan, she would not go to India.

In an interview with a private TV channel, she talked about her new drama and various topics related to the showbiz industry. During the interview, the host asked her what her reaction would be if she were offered a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan from India.

In response to the question, the actor firmly said that she would not go to India, no matter if the offer was to work in a film with Shah Rukh Khan.

She further added that she is happy with the work and respect she is receiving in her own country. If she can make her country proud by working in Pakistan, then nothing is a greater achievement for her.

Momina Iqbal said that she values the love and support of her own people above all else, and she always prefers to work in Pakistan because the respect and affection she has received here cannot be found anywhere else.