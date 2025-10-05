Mira Sethi says declined role in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' over writer's views about women

She admitted it was difficult to refuse because the role was significant, but principles mattered more than exposure

(Web Desk) - Mira Sethi has revealed that she turned down a major role in Main Manto Nahi Hoon because of writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s regressive views about women.

The actor and novelist explained that she had been offered the character of Miss Maria, eventually played by Sanam Saeed.

Sethi said she was tempted by the opportunity to work alongside Humayun Saeed and Sajal Ali once again.

However, she ultimately declined, arguing that appearing in Qamar’s drama would contradict her outspoken stance on feminism in Pakistan.

Sethi said she could not align herself with someone whose comments about women had been consistently demeaning and offensive.

“Because of the writer of the show, I just thought to myself, if I go on and do this role, despite speaking out so much about feminism, what’s the point?

“The writer says very strange and troubling things about women. And I was very tempted to do the drama.”

In her conversation, Sethi recalled that even her progressive friends encouraged her to accept the opportunity quietly and move on.

She resisted that advice, maintaining that doing so would compromise her integrity as a feminist voice in the industry.

“Even some of my very progressive friends told me, ‘Just do it quietly.’ But I said no, I didn’t do it.”

Sethi noted she is now working with Mehreen Jabbar on a different television project expected to be released in November 2025.

She emphasised that rejecting such offers is difficult because the industry often punishes actors who refuse high-profile opportunities.

Sethi also dismissed fears of cancellation, stating people understand her voice and recognise what she represents as an artist.

She reminded audiences that she authored the book Are You Enjoying, which explored themes of identity, power, and authenticity.



