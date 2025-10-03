Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas plan mid-air wedding

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas may wed in space, underwater, or skydiving, redefining Hollywood weddings.

(Web Desk) - Hollywood's love for grandeur could soar to new heights, as Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly planning a wedding that defies convention.

International reports suggest the duo is exploring extraordinary ideas, from underwater ceremonies to skydiving vows, and even a potential marriage in outer space.

For Cruise, known for his daring stunts and passion for space exploration, a cosmic wedding aligns with his adventurous spirit. Sources claim he’s particularly drawn to the idea of being the first to exchange vows among the stars, further solidifying his status as Hollywood’s boldest icon.

Speculation also includes a skydiving ceremony, promising a wedding as thrilling as their careers. The buzz intensified after multiple public appearances by the Mission: Impossible star and the Blonde actress, though neither has confirmed a romance.

Cruise, previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, is no stranger to high-profile unions. De Armas, formerly wed to Spanish actor Marc Clotet and linked to Ben Affleck, also draws significant attention.

While the stars remain silent on the rumors, the prospect of an underwater or space-bound ceremony has sparked widespread fascination.