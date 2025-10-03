Ayesha Omar reveals early career struggles and facing inappropriate behaviour in showbiz

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and producer Ayesha Omar revealed that after stepping into the showbiz industry at a young age, many people tried to cross boundaries.

Recently, actress and producer Ayesha Omar appeared on a comedy show where she openly discussed the challenges of her early career days.

She shared that entering the showbiz world at a young age brought numerous challenges, describing it as a tough period. Often, people didn’t take her seriously because she was young and appeared as a carefree girl.

The actress stated that many men tried to overstep boundaries, and during that time, she had to project strength to ensure no one perceived her as weak.

For this reason, she adopted a no-nonsense attitude to be taken seriously. Ayesha Omar further revealed that when she moved from Lahore to Karachi and started living alone, this approach became even more necessary, as a single girl is often considered vulnerable.

Therefore, she had to adopt an even tougher demeanor. During the show, the actress also admitted to some career mistakes, stating that she participated in certain award shows in the past for which she has not been fully paid to this day.