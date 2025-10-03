Feroze Khan's post ignites speculation about relationship with wife

Instagram story on Feroze Khan’s account has sparked divorce speculations before being deleted

(Web Desk) - Feroze Khan has landed in controversy once again after an Instagram story from his account raised serious allegations before being deleted.

The post, which quickly circulated online before vanishing, read more like a personal confession than a routine update.

The story hinted at coercion, family estrangement, and emotional distress.

It specifically mentioned that Khan was being “forced and blackmailed” into remaining in his marriage with Dr Zainab Feroze, whom he wed in 2024.

The note further alleged that he was pressured to distance himself from his children and mother.

The story read: “I’m simply forced and blackmailed to be in a relationship.

“After my mother was abused, and so was my sister, the relationship died for me.

“I am being told not to support my mother and my kids even. Or will be put against wrong allegations.”

It also suggested his personal and professional stability was being compromised.

The story ended on a direct appeal to his fans, asking them to trust his character.

It reminded them to remember his long career without controversies related to professionalism.

Shortly after the message gained traction, Khan uploaded another post that read simply: “Was hacked!”

That explanation has not convinced many social media users, who openly expressed scepticism across multiple platforms.

One user commented: “You posted it in anger and now call it hacked?”

Another pointed out: “So the hacker used the same font as you?”

Some users speculated that the deleted story could be an attempt to build a narrative ahead of possible accusations against him.

One said: “He might have abused his wife and is now trying to set the stage if she says something.”

Feroze Khan’s personal life has been subject to public scrutiny before, most notably during his first marriage to Aliza Sultan.