Sana Javed alerts fans about fake Facebook page impersonating her

This is a fake page, and I am unsure how it was verified

(Web Desk) - Actor Sana Javed has alerted fans about a fake Facebook page impersonating her despite it being Meta-verified and bearing a blue checkmark.

Taking to Instagram, the Khaani star shared two screenshots: one of her official Facebook account and another of the imposter profile.

Shockingly, the fake page — also named "Sana Javed" and using her photo — has over 1.7 million followers, nearly 500,000 more than her actual page, which has just over 1.2 million.

“Alert: This is a fake page, and I am unsure how it was verified,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please refrain from sharing any statements or content from this account. I have already reported it and escalated the matter to the concerned authorities.

They will soon take appropriate action against this fraudulent page.”

Sana, who is married to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, emphasised that she has no connection to the fake page and urged followers to remain vigilant.