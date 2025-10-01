Mawra Hocane birthday week culminates with love, laughter, and gratitude

(Web Desk) - Mawra Hocane has never been one to keep birthday celebrations short, and this year was no exception.

The actor turned 33 over the weekend and stayed true to her tradition of stretching her birthday into a full-blown week of festivities.

Taking to Instagram, Mawra shared a joyful post-birthday photo dump, capturing sweet moments from her celebrations. But it was her heartfelt note to husband Ameer Gilani that stole the spotlight.

“Thirty FREEEEE,” she wrote, adding: “I feel the most FREEE since I’ve been TIED to you.”

Clearly, married life suits her. In her caption, Mawra called Ameer her "box of joy" and "sense of direction," thanking him for allowing her to fully be herself — making the post read like a real-life love letter.

Of course, it wasn’t just one party. In true Hocane style, Mawra’s birthday was spread across multiple intimate events.

Each event was marked by warmth, candles, laughter, and decadent desserts, a beautiful mix of family love and newfound marital bliss.

As Mawra steps into a new chapter as a wife, her 33rd birthday felt less like a party and more like a joyful milestone.

As always, she signed off with gratitude: “Alhumdulillah, Allah humma Barik.”

Mawra and Ameer, who shared the screen in Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), had long been at the center of relationship rumors. Fans had speculated for years that there was more than just friendship between them — and they weren’t wrong.

After keeping their bond tightly under wraps, the couple officially tied the knot in February 2025. Despite calling each other "just friends" in public, their unmistakable on-screen chemistry always hinted at something deeper.